Herbert Lee Smart was born on July 15, 1933 in Beaumont Texas to Lee and Fannie Smart. He passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Longview Texas. Funeral services were held at noon Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with burial to follow in Danville Cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Smart graduated from Dayton Senior High School in Dayton, TX, on May 26, 1950.
He proudly served his country as a Private in the U. S. Army for 3 years being honorably discharged on June 30, 1967. Herbert attended many schools and colleges receiving many degrees, certificates and awards. Some of the schools he attended are UT Austin at Odessa, TX; Stephen F. Austin, Nacogdoches, TX, with a perfect 4.0 in the fall of 1989; and Lamar University, Beaumont, TX and he taught electronics at San Jacinto Jr. College. He completed many courses, training and certification while working for Shell Oil.
A very interesting accomplishment was completing a trip to the ocean floor with Lockheed Petroleum where he was awarded the title of Sub Sea Tool Pusher exploring the depths of the ocean floor at 220 feet in a service capsule as a crew member in 1976. He was loved by his Shell Cameron Unit crew and was awarded a plaque, commending him as a boss. Mr. Smart retired from Shell Oil Company after 25 years of service.
He could build, fix, or repair anything. He loved to dance. He was loved and respected by all his family, friends and co-workers, and he will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris Smart; his children: daughter Charlene Tapping, and son Larry Smart, son Victor Derveloy and wife Elizabeth, son Brett Derveloy and wife Glenda, daughter Dina Burks and husband David, and son Mark Derveloy and wife Lisa; Doris’ children: daughter Lisa Emmel, son Darren Smith, and daughter Llana Hogan; 16 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren with 1 on the way.
Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Joyce Smart.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.