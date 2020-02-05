Henry Dewie Welch Jr, was born in Henderson Texas on Sept. 20, 1949, where he grew up with his sister.
After graduating from high school, he went to Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, and then joined the Army.
After being honorably discharged, he worked at the Union Pacific Railroad for 23 years. After he retired, he worked as a substitute teacher at Jacksonville ISD.
He was a faithful donator to many charities for kids and wounded warriors. He was an honorable man who put everyone’s needs before his own.
Henry is proceeded in death by his parents, Henry D Welch Sr, and Sybil Frances Linthicum.
He is survived by his sister, Sylvia Bradford; his sons, Philip Welch and Mike Welch; daughters in law, Angela Welch and Cherie Welch; and his grandchildren, Destiny Welch, Brendan Welch, Caleb Welch, Emily Wear, Morgan Wear, Desiree Saddler, and Mazie Walton.
