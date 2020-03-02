Memorial graveside services for Mrs. Helen Tillison, 97, of Livingston, formerly of Henderson, were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the mausoleum at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with John Sprott officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tillison passed away February 24, 2020, at her residence in Livingston. She was born November 28, 1922 in Henderson to the late Arch Hardy and Mittie Allen Young. She lived most of her life in Henderson and moved to Livingston in 2006. She was a homemaker and worked in retail. Mrs. Tillison was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of First Baptist Church of Providence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arch Hardy and Mittie Allen Young; husband, Clifford Tillison; sisters, Fannie Mae Grey, Martha Barrett, Josephine Dorsey; brothers, Allen Young, Joe Young, Mack Young, Lloyd “Buck” Young, and Hardy Young.
Survivors incude daughters, Patricia Johns and husband Kenneth, Judy Hacker and husband John, Carolyn Tillison; grandchildren, Amanda Johns, Leslie Hargrove, Michael Johns, Rachael Hacker, Rebekah Taylor; great-grandchildren, Perry Mosley, Waverly Sadler, Harrison Hargrove, Miriam Hargrove, Tanner Murry, Mason Taylor, and Dillon Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers were Kenneth Johns, John Hacker, Kenny Hargrove, Michael Johns, Perry Mosley, Harrison Hargrove, Mason Taylor, Dillon Taylor, and Tanner Murry.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Henderson Food Bank, 1780 Jacksonville Dr, Henderson, TX 75654, or The Center Of Hope Polk County Mission Center, 600 South Washington Ave, Livingston, TX 77351, or The Livingston Volunteer Fire Department, 119 West Abbey St, Livingston, Texas 77351.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
