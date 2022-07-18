Funeral services for Mrs. Hazel Virginia Self, 100, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise with Rev. Matt Korzeniewski and Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, at the church.
Mrs. Self passed from this life on July 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 18, 1921, in El Dorado, Arkansas to the late Joseph and Lillie Mae (Peters) Savell. Hazel married the love of her life, Herman “H.P.” Self in 1939. From their union came their three biggest treasures Dalton, Joy, and Roy. Mrs. Hazel delights, often, in the adoration of her six grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Before moving to the quiet, little town of Mt. Enterprise 31 years ago, she worked for Foley’s department store in Houston, where she received high praise for selling more than $100,000 worth of Revlon products in one year. She still religiously used Revlon’s Eternal 27 face cream, and she had matured beautifully. 100 is the new 40! She was also a gifted seamstress and was an active and helpful member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Herman Percy “H.P.” Self in 1996, son Dalton Ray Self, and all of her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her twin children, Joy A. Goodson of Nacogdoches and Roy E. Self of Splendora; grandchildren, Charles H. Goodson, Ryan Self, Gina Fowler, Renee Self, Rob Roy Self, and Dwayne Barker; eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
