Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Hazel Pierce, 81, of Beckville, Texas were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Matt Comer officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation was at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorn Funeral Home prior to the service.
Mrs. Hazel Jeanette Garvin Pierce was born August 27, 1938 in Henderson, Texas. She passed this life Nov. 3, 2019 in Longview, Texas. She was one of three girls born to the marriage of Almer Garvin and Annie Laura Clamp Garvin. She was raised in Henderson, graduating from Henderson High School with the class of 1956. Hazel attended Panola Junior College and later married Jim Edward (Buddy) Pierce and together they would raise one son, Tony Pierce.
Mrs. Pierce worked many years for Sabine Mining Company, Carthage Cup Factory, and Rusk County Probation before she retired. She was a member of the Still Waters Cowboy Church and loved playing “42” any chance she could. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; and granddaughter, Ashley Pierce.
Mrs. Pierce is survived by her sisters, Sarita Garvin of Round Rock, Almeda Gage of Longview; nieces, Janet Centers and husband Tal, Pam Milhauser and husband Steve; nephew, Dax Garvin and husband Michael Cahill of Round Rock; great nieces, nephews, and many other friends and neighbors. The family suggests memorials to the Compass Hospice of Longview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.