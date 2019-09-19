Graveside services for Harry Gallenkamp will be held on at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum. Harry went to be with the Lord in the early afternoon of Sept. 15, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Harry was born on Dec. 24, 1934 in San Antonio to parents, E.H. and Mattie Gallenkamp. He graduated from Texas A&I and soon became a teacher working for Tuloso Midway ISD.
He moved to Henderson in 1987; where he met his wife, Pamela Blanchard in 2008. Harry was a kind and caring man, who would always be happy to do anything for his fellow man; and was always joyous to help.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, E.H. and Mattie Gallenkamp.
Those left to cherish their memories of Harry include his wife, Pamela Gallenkamp; step-children Jock Rasor and his wife Kim, Molly Shattuck and her husband Johnny, and Anne Poole and her husband Keith; sister, Rachel Rice and her husband Bill; nephews Bill Rice Jr and his wife Judy, Robin Rice and his wife Yang-wei, and Drew Rice and his wife Terry. Harry will also be remembered for his numerous great-nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
