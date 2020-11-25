Memorial services for Mr. Harold Wilburn, 77, of Price, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Pastor Lennon Noland officiating. Mr. Wilburn passed away November 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 13, 1943 in Cushing to the late Felix and Ruthie (Gray) Wilburn. Harold retired from Anderson-Hickey, working as a Tool Room Machinist for over 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Keith Wilburn, and 16 brothers and sisters. Survivors include: his wife, best friend, and caregiver, Cindy Wilburn of Price; daughter, Melissa Wilburn; sister, Melba Brown of Henderson, sister-in-law, Arcele Wilburn of Henderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
