Services for Harold Lloyd Parish, 93, of Frisco, formerly of Henderson, are scheduled for 10:30 am, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton with reverend Jack Maddox officiating.
Mr. Parish passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Frisco. He was born May 15, 1926 in Amory, Miss. to the late Arnold and Wilma Parish. He was a loving husband, and a wonderful dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and great great-grandfather.
Mr. Parish was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 71 years Ann, along with parents Arnold and Wilma Parish, brothers Hubert Parish, Norman Parish and Ed Parish.
Mr. Parish is survived by four children Vicki Hooper of Burke, Va.; Karen Parish of Fayetteville, Ark.; Cathy Murphy and husband Dan of Austin; and Kent Parish and wife Donna of Frisco. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Kim Martinez of Fayetteville, Ark.; Kana Ng and husband Richard of Great Falls, Va.; Jesse Hooper and wife Elizabeth of Richmond, Va.; Michael Parish and wife Lynn of Dallas; Bryan Murphy and wife Breana of Aubrey; and Logan Parish and wife Jennifer of Charleston, S.C.; nine great-grandchildren, Crystal Feliciano and husband Gino of Fayetteville, Ark.; Evin Harper, Sara and Kaitlyn Ng of Great Falls, Va., Dominic and Landon Parish of Charleston, S.C.; Josephine and Marianne Hooper of Richmond, Va.; Hudson Parish of Dallas and Paris Murphy of Aubrey, and three great great-grandchildren Dante, Saegan, and Noah Feliciano of Fayetteville, Ark.; brothers Donny Parish of Lake Cherokee and Billy Parish of Arp; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
