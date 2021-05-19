Gwendolyn Joyce Tatum, age 64, of Henderson, Texas, passed away May 15, 2021.
Gwendolyn Joyce Dixon, Tatum was born August 18, 1958 to Curtis Lee Dixon and Emma Mourine Henderson, Dixon in Henderson, Texas.
She graduated from Henderson High School and was married with three children. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a firm believer in the Bible’s teaching of the resurrection and the hope of of living in a paradise earth.
Her children, Maranda Miller, Jeremy Dixon, Carlos Tatum II, and family are holding a zoom memorial service for her Saturday May 22, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 826-3949-9535
Passcode: 597068
