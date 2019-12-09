Funeral services for Mrs. Gwendolyn Elaine Moss Leadon, age 88 of Garrison will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 2000 State Highway 64 West. Burial will follow in the Camp Ground Cemetery, Mt. Enterprise under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home Gwendolyn Elaine Leadon passed away Thursday morning, November 28, 2019 in Nacogdoches, Texas after an acute illness.
She was born on May 7, 1931 in Garrison, Texas. She grew up in Texas, attended and graduated from Concord High School in 1949. After graduation, she attended Beauty College in Tyler, Texas. She was self employed for several years working as a Cosmetologist.
Gwendolyn met and married Louis Gene Leadon. The couple raised seven children and lived and worked in Texas, Oklahoma and then back to Texas. Gwen was Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on November 16, 1986.
Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Ezzie Black; husband, Louis Gene Leadon and son, Carlton Leadon.
Gwendolyn will truly be missed and leaves to cherish her memories: four daughters, Olivia Pegues of Houston, Texas; Sheryn Isabell (Bennie) of Houston, Texas; Juanita Leadon of Mesquite, Texas and Gwen Ester ( Michael) Pate of Rialto, California; two sons, Brentford (Sentia) Leadon of San Bernardino, California and Benjamin (Carmen) Leadon of Garrison, Texas; three sisters, Verna Alexander of Englewood, New Jersey; Susan Hildred of Baytown, Texas and Marva Black of Nacogdoches, Texas; ten grandchildren, Christopher Berry, Shannon Isabell, Michael Pate, Danielle Pate, April Pate, Timothy Leadon, Joshua Leadon, Chase Leadon, Noah Leadon and Chelsea Bryant; three great grandchildren. Anayh, Kalai and Makalia; many other family members and friends.
Public viewing of Mrs. Leadon will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.