Graham “Pop” Tennison, 88, of New Summerfield, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on July 4, 2022, in Jacksonville, Texas.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at McDonald Cemetery, New Summerfield, with Reverend Mark Sharp officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Graham was born in Concord, Texas to the late James William “Jim” and Grace Wornick Tennison, on April 2, 1934. Graham is the definition of a great man. He was in the US Navy 8 years on the USS Brimmington CA130 and a veteran of the Korean War. He owned Tennison Plant Farm from 1973 to 2019. He married the love of his life Shirley Cameron Tennison on June 16, 1956.
Graham is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Floyd “Buck” Tennison, JW Tennison, sisters, Faye Williams, Francis Tillison, Vivian Hamilton, and Ruby Sharp, daughter-in-law, Melissa Tennison, and granddaughter, Amanda Tennison.
Graham is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Tennison; sons, Randy Tennison of New Summerfield; Marty Tennison and wife Reva of New Summerfield, Terry Tennison and wife Carolyn of Bullard; 11 grandchildren, Logan, Reagan, Stephanie, Becky, Kim, Tori, Jr., Amanda, Haley, Jesse, Brandon, and Kenny; 15 great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Levi, Liam, Payton, Annellyn, Kason, Braylee, Piper, John, Stacy, Maddison, Destiny, Jacob, Caleb, Raeleigh, Riley, Christian, and Alyssa; brother, Vester Tennison; and he had a large extended group of family and friends that cherish him and all he did for everyone. He will be dearly missed.
The family appreciates all of your prayers. We are blessed to be able to get him under his Pecan Trees where his friends and family could visit. Graham has been a devoted, strong, caring, hardworking, family loving man that raised 3 boys and took care of his wife unconditionally, unselfishly never wavering. He visited everyone that was sick or in the nursing homes every week and delivered some goodies and a line of bull, lol. He was the most comical man I know, and you can never know what he was going to say! Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. The days ahead will not be easy.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Mac Tennison, Kevin Childress, Mike Bolinger, Steve Mills, Justin Sharp, Rex Sharp, Dean Brown, Raymond Hamilton, and Billy McCutchen.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Cowan, Billy Hall, Jess Martin, Johnny Davis, Phil Waldrop, Bob Brown, William Waldrop, Ed Cameron, Floyd Patterson, Carl Brown, David Tennison, Gaylon Johnson, Bill Garrow, Pete Ledford, Douglas Clark, John Tucker, Royce Earl Wallace, Rickey Brown, and Jerry Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
