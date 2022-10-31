Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Jean Fears Cyphers, fondly known as “Jeannie,” 75, of Laneville, were held on October 14, 2022, at Neeley Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with a private burial.
Mrs. Cyphers passed away on October 13, 2022, at her home in Laneville.
She was born May 24, 1947, in Houston, Texas to Henry Skinner and Christine Carter Marsh. She had lived most of her life in Rusk County. She had worked at Fiberglass Specialties and Swirlway for over 10 years. She had also worked at Henderson Daily News, Baskins Western Wear and at Citizens Bank. Jeannie enjoyed working in her yard after her retirement and taking care of her two cats, Ike and Kitty, and her donkeys. She enjoyed visiting he parents in Crystal Beach. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-dad, and her husband of 18 years Dan Fears, and husband of 17 years Robert G. Cyphers.
She is survived by special friends and caretakers, Kevin Bridges, Trish Jones Eckart, and Stormi Mason, and long-time friend, Edye Cain.
A special thanks goes to Angel Care Hospice for all the wonderful care they provided.
Any memorial donations may be made to Angel Care Hospice in Jeannie’s memory at 702 Fair Park Drive, Suite 102, Henderson, TX 75654.
