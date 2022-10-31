Cyphers

Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Jean Fears Cyphers, fondly known as “Jeannie,” 75, of Laneville, were held on October 14, 2022, at Neeley Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with a private burial.

Mrs. Cyphers passed away on October 13, 2022, at her home in Laneville. 

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Cyphers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.