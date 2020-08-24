A memorial visitation service for Mrs. Glenna Jo Holder, 67, of Henderson was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Crawford- A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Holder passed from this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 13, 1953 to Mather Conway and Pauline (Steptoe) Downs in Henderson. She was the owner of Texas Tumblers where she coached Cheer and gymnastics. Mrs. Holder was also a member of The First Baptist Church of Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mather and Pauline Downs.
She is survived by her husband, John Holder; her son, Jody Holder and wife Brandi; grandchildren, Jaxon Holder, Jacob Holder, and Kamryn Holder; sisters, Janice McDonald and husband Johnnie, Bobbie Enloe and husband Johney, Kathy Brady and husband James, Trisha Brewer and husband Darryl; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Chipper Dean; special friend, Mattie Stephenson; special niece, Erica Smithens; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Ruth Hunt and the staff of Assist Care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.