Glenda Lynn O’Hara passed away from this life on November 30, 2021, at the age of 76.
Glenda was born on July 21, 1945 to Charlie and Dorothy Toliver. She was raised in Tyler, TX and graduated from John Tyler High School.
Glenda was a dedicated employee of Borg Warner Automotive for 18 years. She was an avid Winnie the Pooh fan, a lover of plants, and an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother.
Glenda leaves behind, to cherish her memory, her husband of 36 years, Larry O’Hara, sister, Sue Voyles of Lindale, daughters, Tammi McFadin of Kilgore and Lisa Joiner of Tallahassee, FL, son, Sean O’Hara and wife Pamela of Bullard, eight loving grandchildren, Amanda McFadin of Kilgore, Dillon McFadin and wife Aundrea of Kilgore, Justin O’Hara, Emma O’Hara of Waco, Alyssa White and husband Joey of Tallahassee, FL, and great-grandchildren, MaKayla Fleming, Levi Flores, Koltynn, Brooklynn, Addisynn, and Jaysynn McFadin, and Luna White.
A private service will be held in the chapel at Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
