Well established and admired Rusk County businessman and rancher, Glen W. Rogers, 92, peacefully went to be with our Lord Thursday, Nov. 4, 2019.
He was born Jan. 6, 1927 in the Stewart Community to C. E. “Shot” Rogers and Donnie Wallace Rogers. He attended Tatum High School and graduated from there in 1943. He graduated Cum Laude from Baylor University in 1949. He served in the Navy during World War II. Following the surrender of Japan, he served with the occupation forces in Tokyo.
After his graduation from his beloved Baylor, he went into partnership with his father “Shot” Rogers at the C. E. Rogers and Son general store in Stewart. The store met the needs of the local farmers and ranchers in the area. Glen loved serving the people and was always there to help out his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed raising cattle on the land he acquired throughout the years. He had a true love for the land which was shown by his favorite quote, “Land is the only thing in the world worth working for, worth fighting for, worth dying for, because it’s the only thing that lasts. It will come to you, this love of the land.”
Glen was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Tatum, Texas. For well over five decades, he faithfully served as church deacon, Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, and choir member. Glen not only faithfully served the Tatum and Stewart communities; he also volunteered and served in the Henderson area as well. He was a founding member of People’s State Bank, now Vera Bank, and served on the Board of Directors for many years. He was also a lifetime member of the Depot Museum.
Glen was a kind and gentle man who was loved by all those who came in contact with him. He was a man of unshakeable faith, strong morals, and a tenacious spirit. He had a passion for knowledge and never stopped learning which was evident by the countless number of books he read. He loved history and was always ready to share local tales with anyone who visited with him. He was a true Renaissance man.
In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his sister Doris Rogers Walters and her husband J. W. “Dub” Walters, and his much loved cousin Martha Paul Rogers Bennett.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of the First Baptist Church of Tatum, Founding Directors of Peoples State Bank, and Tommy Conner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund of the Tatum First Baptist Church at 470 N. Hill St., Tatum, TX 75691.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Tatum with the Reverend Trey Roberson officiating. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
