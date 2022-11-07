McRae

Funeral services for Mrs. Gladys McRae, 96, of Henderson will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson with Bro. Thomas Monroe  and Fred McRae officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at the funeral home.

