Funeral services for Mrs. Gladys McRae, 96, of Henderson will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson with Bro. Thomas Monroe and Fred McRae officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Gladys Gray McRae passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 2, 2022, in Marshall. She was born March 21, 1926 in the Oak Hill Community to John E. and Fannie May (Young) Gray. She married the love of her life, Harold McRae on July 31, 1945. Gladys was a woman of many talents and used them in many ways including working as a bookkeeper for Bealls, opening her own beauty shop that she ran for 13 years, painting wonderful art, and raising Angola goats to produce and dye her own yarn. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Henderson Art Guild. She also demonstrated her spinning and weaving techniques at the Syrup Festival as the Country Spinner. Gladys was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Rusk County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McRae; parents, John and Fannie Mae Gray; daughter, Terri McRae-Allen; and sister Marie McWilliams.
Survivors include her son, Richard McRae and wife Beth; daughter, Marcella Lawless and husband James; son-in-law, David Allen; grandchildren, Rusty McRae and wife Karen, Heather Duran and husband Marcus, Lori Weston and husband Walter, Eric Lawless and wife Renee, Amber Bailey; great-grandchildren, Allison McRae, Carson McRae, Grayson McRae, Austin McRae, Lauryn Duran, Cayleigh Lawless, Ashlynn Lawless, Zane Bailey, Addi Bailey; and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Reunion Inn, Hospice Care, and her special caregivers, Jean Buffin, and Analinda Knowlton.
To plant a tree in memory of Gladys McRae as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.