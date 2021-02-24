Gerry Welker was called home by a loving Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. while surrounded by his family. His passing came after a bravely fought month-long battle with COVID-19. During his final illness he was deeply grateful for the tender care he received from the doctors and nurses of The Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. We salute these dedicated healthcare providers who continue to serve on the front lines of the pandemic.
Gerry was born May 22, 1950, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Gerald and Georgina Welker. He spent most of his early years in Ft Collins, Colorado where the family has many fond memories and many friends. He graduated from Fort Collins High School and Colorado State University where he received a BS Degree in Animal Sciences. During this time, he also served a 2-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas South Mission. When he returned from his mission, he met and fell in love with Linda Rose Menjares. They were married on June 4, 1974, in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ.
In 1975 Gerry and Linda moved from Colorado to Overton, Texas, where Gerry accepted a position with the Texas A&M Research Station. He was a resident of Rusk County, Texas for the remainder of his life. In 1978, Gerry accepted a position at the Martin Lake power plant for Texas Utilities. He was an employee at the power plant for the remainder of his life. He gave many years of faithful service to the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Gerry is survived by his wife Linda; son Mark, wife Janna, and their children Fisher, Emmeline, and Henry of Walla Walla, WA; son Sam of Laneville, TX; son Dave, wife Chrissy, and their children Emmett and Finn of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Crystal of Colorado Springs, CO; son Matt, wife Rochelle, and their children Daniel, Faye, Nathan, and Ian of Athens, GA; son Tim, wife Elizabeth, and their children Ty, Zoey, and Logan of Farmington, MO. He is also survived by his siblings Louise Peck and husband Walt of Spokane, WA, Kathy Moore and husband Craig of Spokane, WA, Tom and wife Becky of New Market, TN, Doug and wife Carol of Spring City, UT, Adam and wife Mary of Renton, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Georgina, brother George, sister Phyllis, and nephew Nathan Peck.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a closed funeral service. We invite all who knew him to view the service on the Rader Funeral Home youtube channel.
Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park on Hwy 323 in Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Gerry’s name to the following:
East Texas Food Bank; Online at www.Easttexasfoodbank.org/donatenow or by mail or in person at 3201 Robertson Road, Tyler, Texas 75701-2532
Shriners Hospitals for Children; Online at www.lovetotherescue.org or over the phone at 844-739-0849 or by mail at: Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.