Gerry Sims Burks, 65, of Henderson, Texas passed away on May 13, 2022.
Visitation was held at Rader Funeral Home of Henderson on May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services for Gerry Sims Burks were 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Strong Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Bailey officiating.
Gerry Sims Burks was born on April 16, 1957, in Groesbeck, Texas to Donald and Mary Sims. She graduated from Texas A&M with a Bachelor’s in Science and Education. She was an educator at Carthage ISD and Henderson ISD for many years where she touched a lot of young people’s hearts. She was a devoted Christian and loved her family very much. She always put the needs of others before her own and was a truly selfless person. She was a wonderful wife, sister, and mother, and she will be greatly missed.
Gerry Sims is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Mary Sims. She is survived by her husband Danny Burks, her sister Janet Sims, her stepchildren Shelley and John, and her grandson Erik.
