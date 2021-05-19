Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Gerardo Olague, 57, of Henderson, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church with Father Jay Lucas officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Rosary will be held from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Crawford A.-Crim Funeral Home chapel, with visitation following from 7-8 p.m.
Mr. Olague passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Tatum. He was born March 30, 1964, in Fresnillo, Zacatecus, Mexico, and had lived in Henderson for over 30 years, working as a carpenter. He was a strong and hardworking man. He also had a good sense of humor, and was an awesome dancer! Most importantly he was an amazing father and pawpaw.
His family includes: his parents, Loepoldo and Josefina Olague; children, Marisol, Junior, Cristian (and his wife Hannah), and Oti Olague. granddaughter Kylie Maleah Ortiz; brothers and sisters, Isaias, Gloria, Miguel (deceased), Margarita, Zenaida (deceased), Juan, Irma, David, and Jacinto Olague.
Pallbearers are Javier Jaime, Juan Jaime, Billy Williams, Jacinto Olague, Juan Olague, and Polo Olague.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
