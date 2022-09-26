Graveside services for Mrs. Geraldine Beach, 78, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Stewart Cemetery with Dave Pool officiating.
Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation was from 12-1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Beach passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Georgia.
She was born March 18, 1944 to the late George Franklin and Eva Mae (Crager) Posey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Louil Preston Beach, and two sons, Tommy and Terry Thomas.
Survivors include her children, Shannon Race, Machelle Beach, both of Ft. Worth, and Tracy Beach and wife Kelli of Cecil, GA.; sister Joyce Jones and husband David of Tyler; 14 grandchildren, Nacole, Misti, Teri, Trevor, Emily, Josh, Ryan, Jessica, Tyler, TJ, Becky, Courtney, Chris, and Connor, and 22 great-grandchildren.
