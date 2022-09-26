Beach

Graveside services for Mrs. Geraldine Beach, 78, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Stewart Cemetery with Dave Pool officiating. 

Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation was from 12-1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.

