Gerald Paul Haynes, 59, was born on April 6, 1962, in Beckville, Texas to Norman and Jo Ann Haynes. He graduated from Beckville High School. After high school he married Deidra and later married Juanita Haynes. Gerald passed on February 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He enjoyed his time working at TU Electric for 25 years. Gerald enjoyed his free time fishing, camping and just spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morman and Jo Ann Haynes and his wife Juanita Haynes.
Gerald left to cherish his memories are his brother, Curtis Haynes, and Sister, Tejuana Jacobs. He had three children, Paul and wife, Latasha, Chance Haynes and Kemberly Haynes. Also, had three stepchildren, Doug and wife, Marissa, Rachel Shepard, and Amanda Shepard. Grandchildren, Maddie and London Haynes, Alle Haynes, Beau Haynes, Sierra Haynes, Cheyenne Young, Reva Shepard, Cody and Cayle Shepard.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Roquemore Missionary Baptist Church with burial following at Rock Hill Cemetery under direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
