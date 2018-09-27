Funeral services for Mr. Gerald “Hippie” Polve, 60, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Polve passed away Sept. 24, 2018, in Henderson. He was born Jan. 6, 1958, to George Polve and Patricia (Kinney) Polve in Amarillo. Gerald worked in the oil and gas industry, and retired from Nomac Drilling.
Preceding him in death were his father, George Polve; and his brother, Patrick Polve.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Polve of Henderson; mother, Patricia Schmidt of Arp; daughters, Karen Bogle and husband Brandon of Henderson, and Kristy Nutt and husband Heath of Carthage; brothers, Kinney Polve and wife Vicky of Henderson, James Polve and wife Joi of New Mexico, and Shawn Schmidt and wife Becky of Whitehouse; sister, Lori Stevens and husband Darren of Utah; grandchildren, Zoey Brashear, Kaitlyn Nutt, Kassidy Bogle, Tristan Nutt, Braden Nutt, River Bogle, and Hunter Bogle; as well as a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Scott Stovall, Bobby Castillo, Stephen Boyd, Robert Davis, Robert Davis Jr., and Kolby Holliday.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
