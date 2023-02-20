Glaser

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Georgie Ann Glaser, 79, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Jude Catholic Church with Father Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. on Saturday at St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron, Texas under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 17, at the funeral home with a rosary to be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel.