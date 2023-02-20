A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Georgie Ann Glaser, 79, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Jude Catholic Church with Father Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. on Saturday at St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron, Texas under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 17, at the funeral home with a rosary to be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel.
Mrs. Glaser passed from this life on February 14, 2023, at her residence. She was born November 21, 1943, in Cameron, Texas to the late Frank and Helen (Zavrel) Hubnik and has called Henderson home since 1976. Georgie worked as a postal carrier for the Henderson Post Office, retiring in 2006, and enjoyed the company of family and friends. She has been an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church since 1977.
In addition to her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hubnik, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Glaser Jr., son Robert Frank “Trey” Glaser III, grandson Seth Ferguson, and brother Frankie Joe Hubnik.
Survivors include her daughter, Yvonne Clark and husband Bobby; grandchildren, Courtney Glaser, Abigail Glaser, and Garrett Glaser; sisters, Caroline Gelner, Rosalie Kostroun, Mary Frances Vansa, and Barbara Vansa; sister-in-law, Marsella Hubnik; daughter-in-law, Crystal Lowery; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 1100 Longview Drive, Henderson, TX 75652, The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or Hospice Of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.
