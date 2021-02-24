Funeral services for Georgia Sue King Gatlin, age 87, of Henderson, TX, will be held Friday, February 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church 1100 Kilgore Dr, Henderson, TX 75652 with Rev. David Gatlin, and Rev. Kyle Gatlin officiating under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
Family Visitation will be from 12-1 pm Friday. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Gatlin, Marcus Gatlin, Matthew Gatlin, Dusten Gatlin, Justin Gatlin & Justin Curry. Honorary Pallbearer will be Paul Ashworth.
Sue left this earthly home and went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 19, 2021.
Sue was born to Baucum B. King and Alma Lenora Haynes King on February 6, 1934 in Shongaloo, LA. She shared many wonderful memories of growing up as one of eight children as her family lived in Louisiana, Arkansas & finally Texas. Sue graduated from Aldine High School in Houston in 1952 and met her soon to be husband through a mutual friend from church. William (Bill) H. Gatlin, Jr. and Sue were married on May 29, 1954. Soon afterwards, he shipped off to Germany while serving in the U.S. Army, and Sue soon joined him there (after a long flight to New York and a VERY slow cruise across the ocean, followed by another long flight). They spent their first few months as newlyweds in Germany, renting a room from a gracious local couple (whom they always referred to as Mom & Pop), and learning the local language and culture.
After returning to Texas, they lived in Houston, where they welcomed their first-born twin boys! A short 20 months later, they added a daughter, and soon afterwards moved to Stone Mountain, Georgia nearer to Bill’s family. After a few months, however, Texas called them home and they added a second daughter to their growing family. Seven years later, another son joined the bunch, and celebrated his first birthday at their new home in Huffman, TX. Two years later, a fourth son (the sixth D) was born. Bill and Sue always joked that they wanted a dozen kids, but stopped half way!
Sue worked as a Telex Operator, then a Hair Dresser, and finally a Secretary at both Huffman ISD and Humble ISD. Sue loved her work and made many great friends and fond memories. The family were members of First Baptist Church in Huffman, where Bill and Sue made many life-long friendships. In 1999, Sue retired from Humble ISD and soon afterwards, they moved from Huffman to Longbranch to fulfil a long-time dream of living in East Texas. Together, they made many new friends, and hosted untold gatherings of family and friends at the “Gatlin Compound.” Bill and Sue were faithful members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and considered their church as “family.”
Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bill Gatlin; her parents, Baucum B. and Alma Lenora Haynes King; her brothers, Robie B. King, Johnny Odell King & Prentice Ray King; her sisters, Verda Lenora King (Kohn) Bosich and Myrtle Sedell King Horn, and nieces Kristi Geneil King, Rita Claudette King Dalton, Sharon Ann Horn Smith, and Billie Ann Kohn Baggett.
Sue is survived by her 4 sons and 2 daughters; David Gatlin and wife Sandy of Henderson, TX; Duane Gatlin and wife Kim of Lago Vista, TX; Denise Wilts and husband Wendell of Firestone, Colorado; Deana Adams and husband Mark of Whitehouse, TX; Deren Gatlin and wife Julie of Humble, TX; Daryl Gatlin and Sissy Morris of Lewisville, TX. She is also survived by her brother, Travis Gene King and sister-in-law Lauren King of Donna, TX; and sister, Clara Lou King (Reese) Francis of Burnet, TX. Sue also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Sue loved her roles as daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mom, mother-in-law, Nana, and friend. If she was your friend, you became family. Her smile would light up a room, and her hug made everything better. She was known for her wit, charm, wisdom, inspiration, spontaneity, creativity, and that mischievous twinkle in her eye. Sue lived a full life, and loved her family fiercely. Her departure from this life leaves a hole in our hearts; yet we rest in the promise that she is reunited with her loved ones, and in the arms of Jesus.
