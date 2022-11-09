Georgia Davis Battles, 92, of Henderson, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Georgia was born on August 16, 1930, to Lucette and George Davis of Hallsville, Texas. Georgia was a 1948 graduate of Woden High School in Nacogdoches County. After graduating from high school, she married her husband, Rev. Marvin Clayton Battles, with whom she built a home and family in Henderson.
Georgia lived her life as a homemaker and devoted pastor’s wife, extending her love and care to multiple congregations throughout the East Texas area over the years. She was often found in the kitchen preparing meals and baked goods for the people she loved. As a talented dressmaker and seamstress, Georgia enjoyed making countless outfits for herself and her family. Georgia’s proudest role, however, was being a Nana to her two grandsons and five great-grandchildren.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Lucette and George Davis, her loving husband of 59 years, Rev. Clayton Battles, brothers Billy Davis and Earl Davis, and great-grandchildren Addison Lake and Clayton Lake.
She is remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Ronnie Lake of Henderson, sister Maudie Leach of Carthage, and brother Homer Davis and wife Glenda of Omaha. Grandchildren include Stephan Lake and wife Jennifer, and Scott Lake and girlfriend Kay Jordan. Great-grandchildren are Logan Lake, Landon Lake, Colton Lake, Abbigail Lake, and Sophia Jordan.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, TX. Graveside services will follow on Wednesday, November 9 at 1 pm at White Rock Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery at 12545 TX-7 Center, TX 75935.
Serving as Pallbearers: Stephen Lake, Scott Lake, Logan Lake, Landon Lake, Colton Lake, and Abbigail Lake.
To our wonderful hospice team, Heart to Heart, our family is grateful for your care, kindness, and concern for Nana and our family. Your attention and anticipation of Nana’s needs greatly assisted her peaceful transition and gave comfort to us all.
To plant a tree in memory of Georgia Battles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.