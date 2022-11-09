Battles

Georgia Davis Battles, 92, of Henderson, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. 

Georgia was born on August 16, 1930, to Lucette and George Davis of Hallsville, Texas.  Georgia was a 1948 graduate of Woden High School in Nacogdoches County.  After graduating from high school, she married her husband, Rev. Marvin Clayton Battles, with whom she built a home and family in Henderson. 

