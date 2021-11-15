George Lawrence Miller Jr., affectionately known as George Jr. or “Junior”, 58, of Henderson passed away on October 30 in Henderson, TX. George was born in Henderson, TX to Mr. & Mrs. George Lawrence Miller, Sr. on September 16, 1963.
George attended the Henderson ISD, graduating with the class of 1982. Due to an unfortunate accident early in life, George lost his left arm. George was a tenacious fighter and he made sure that no one let his accident limit his ability to function in society. George established a reputation representing the Henderson High School Lions in football, basketball, and track. His spirit and prowess became legendary resulting in John Inman writing a heartfelt article about unbridled, determined athlete who that was a driving force behind a successful Lions’ track season his senior year.
After graduation, George attended Kilgore Junior College.
Locally known for cooking a mouth–watering burger, George worked at the Highway 79 Sonic Drive–In until poor vision forced him into an early retirement.
An avid sport fan, on any given day or night George would have five televisions running simultaneously and be able to recount play actions and scores for each show he was watching. His favorite passtime was watching football, basketball, and wrestling.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Miller Sr. (Henderson, TX), his brothers Sammy Miller (San Antonio, TX), Carlton Miller (Lincoln, NE), his sisters, Mary Lee (San Antonio, TX), Alberta Miller (Henderson, TX), and Lou Ann Jackson (Houston, TX).
George Jr. leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother, Mrs. Lovie Mae Freeney–Miller (Henderson, TX), his sisters Gwendolyn Sammons (Chicago, IL), Helen Young (Houston, TX), Trinan Starling (Lewisville, TX), Tracey Miller (Dallas, TX) and Fredia Alexander (Kilgore, TX) & his brothers, Larry Freeney (Kilgore, TX), Charlie Miller (Dallas, TX) & Calvin Miller (Longview, TX).
“Uncle Junior” will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews, his immediate extended family and the many friends and acquaintances blessed to have known him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.