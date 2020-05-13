Memorial services for Mr. George Castaneda, 60, of Henderson were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mr. Castaneda passed away May 5, 2020 in Dallas.
He was born February 22, 1960 in Palestine to the late John and Antonia Castaneda. George served his country in the US Navy during the Desert Storm conflict, and worked for the FAA as a Radar Tech in Longview. He was a member of the Hillview Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Castaneda.
Survivors include: children, Brandy Castaneda of Henderson, Heather Castaneda of Orlando, FL, Adam Castaneda of Henderson, Eric Castaneda of Tyler, Daniel Castaneda and wife Marcia of Nacogdoches, and Tonia Castaneda of Tyler; two sisters and one brother, Sylvia Douglas of Houston, Jimmy Castaneda of Flint, and Linda Dickens of Palestine; and four grandchildren, Heagan Holt, Aria Castaneda, Chloee Castaneda, and Sofia Castaneda.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
