Memorial services for Gaynell Robertson Greer, 84, of New London will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Missionary Baptist Church, Overton with Reverend Joel Cobbs officiating. Arrangements are under direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Mrs. Greer passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Tyler. She was born December 13, 1934 in Rusk County to the late Mabel Everett “Rob” and Lydia Lilly “Pee Wee” Taylor Robertson and worked as a parts manager for Hale Motor Company in Henderson for 17 years. She loved doing woodwork and building furniture and she was a member of the Overton Missionary Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Greer was also preceded in death by two husbands, Don Ray Vinson and Leland ‘’Tex” Greer; a sister Evelyn Mae Davis and a brother JD Robertson.
Survivors include two sons, Danny Vinson of New London and Mark Vinson of Henderson; three granddaughters, Lillian Musetta Vinson, Evelyn Gaynell Vinson and Emily Merryweather Vinson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Overton Missionary Baptist Church, 111 North Street, Overton, TX 75684.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
