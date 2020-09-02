Mrs. Gayle Craft Sullins, 63, of Henderson, passed from this life on August 20, 2020, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. She was born September 3, 1956, in Wichita Falls and spent most all of her life in Henderson, graduating from Henderson High School in 1974. She went on to work for JD Lowe and Citizens National Bank before settling into a career with Henderson Federal Savings Bank from which she retired as a receptionist.
Gayle loved animals and spending time by the pool, and she never met a stranger. She was always in a good mood with a smile on her face. Gayle loved children and considered it a great joy to spend time with her daughter, Jodi, and watch her play sports. She was also a life-long member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, JD and Venita (Lindley) Craft; and her daughter, Jodi Sproles.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Gary Sullins of Henderson; sister, Lynn Craft and fiance Robert Thompson of Kilgore; mother-in-law, Margaret Forman of Oak Hill; siblings-in-law, Cissy Sullins and partner Debbie Fowler of Henderson, Jack Sullins and wife Bach of Longview, Pam Sullins Bryant and husband George of Oak Hill, and Lisa Borkovec of Atlanta, Georgia; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.
Memorial services for Mrs. Sullins will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. Saturday September 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
