Graveside service for Mr. Gary Simmons, 59, of Hockley, Texas, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at Zion Hill Cemetery with Rev. Frank Layne officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Simmons passed from this life on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Houston and is in eternity, whole and healed. Gary was born on July 9, 1963, in Texas City, Texas to William Ralph and Barbara Ann Walters Simmons. Gary served our country in the United States Air Force and while living in Germany from 1983–1986, he would call his parents “collect” to tell them all his new jokes. He loved telling jokes, good ones and corny.
Whatever new venture Gary took on; he knew every random piece of knowledge on the subject. He was a working encyclopedia. He saw life as an adventure. This bleed over into his jobs too. After the Air Force, he was a hotshot firefighter, a scuba diver, cleaned barnacles from ships, was a FedEx driver, owned a landscaping business, and had a goat farm and made goatmilk soap. Locally, he, to this day, is known as the “goat soap guy.” On his goat farm every goat had a name. There was Ave Goatbor, Scarlet, and Eva Goatdrade, who was named after his first wife. That was just a few of the 70 head of goat he had. He loved all animals. You never knew what baby critter would be living in the house. In his opinion, they were too young to be outside.
He loved music. When the whole family got together, they would crank up the 80s and 90s music. Which drove everyone crazy! He always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. Gary was passionate about everything he did. Gary had no problem sharing his opinion. It did not matter if you, the listener, wanted to hear it or not. He talked tough, but was a very sensitive soul.
Gary witnessed about Christ to everyone. In more recent years, his yearning for Jesus was obvious. He and his sister often had discussions of Jesus, his teachings, and the need of witnessing to the world. He gave Spanish Bibles to some of his friends. He wanted them to be able to read God’s Word in their language. They loved him for that. Gary just lived life to the fullest, but he did love and trust his Savior, Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Simmons; special friend, Reed Hunsdorffer; nephew, Kayden Moore; and niece, Jennifer Case.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Simmons of Henderson; daughters, Aimee Cicchetto of Ohio, and Rachel Andrade Paresa of Hawaii; brothers, sisters, and in-laws, Lori Lockridge and husband Kevin of Henderson, Nathan Simmons and wife Nanette of Amarillo, and David Simmons and wife Terisa of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; former wife, best friend, and mother of his daughter, Eva Andrade of Hawaii; good friend, Dean Johnson of Hockley; grandchildren, who he cherished, Darien, Scott, Al, and Ryan; his dog, Maxi; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Darien Cicchetto, Kevin Lockridge, Austin Lockridge, Nathan Simmons, Darien Moore, and Jordan Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 410 N Marshall Street, Henderson, TX 75652 and/or to Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church at 3754 FM 3310, Henderson, TX 75654.
