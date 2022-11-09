Simmons

Graveside service for Mr. Gary Simmons, 59, of Hockley, Texas, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at Zion Hill Cemetery with Rev. Frank Layne officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the funeral home.