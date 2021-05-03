Gary Lee Mathis, Sr. age 70, of Henderson, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.
He was born August 14, 1950, in Overton, Texas to Benjamin Franklin Mathis and Anna Marie Piland Mathis.
Gary retired from the Texas Highway Department and was a member of Tyler Road Baptist Church. He was a National Guard veteran. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing dominoes.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frankie Mathis; one sister, Rowena Stockley; and beloved mother-in-law, Billie Flenniken.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Shirley Mathis of Henderson; one son, Gary Lee Mathis, Jr.; brother-in-law, Kenneth Stockley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Linda Thomas; beloved cousin, Bonnie Stewart; and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Tyler Road Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1262, Henderson, TX 75654.
