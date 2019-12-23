On the eve of his 92nd birthday, Garth Hintz, 91, of Henderson, TX passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019, surrounded by people who loved him dearly. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Billie Jean (Summy) Hintz, his four daughters and eight grandchildren. A veteran of the US Army, Garth enjoyed careers in television broadcasting and public relations and maintained many passions such as running, golfing, gardening, and playing Scrabble. So strong was his love of running, that he could be seen taking to the streets regardless of whether it was freezing or sweltering. He simply enjoyed the journey and the challenge (and it also served to balance his extreme love of butter, chocolate, and heavy cream!) An avid reader with an encyclopedic knowledge of Alcatraz, King Tutankamun, and so much more, he always had something to add to the conversation, be it a personal story or a detailed dissertation on a recent favorite piece of non-fiction. In his later years, he enjoyed many trips around East Texas, sharing the places and stories of his youth with his wife, and meeting regularly for coffee with dear friends. Garth will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his sharp wit, lively storytelling and his generous and kind heart. He loved deeply, and he was dearly loved. No services will be held, at his request. He asked that we celebrate his life, each in our own way. He was born in Los Angeles, CA in 1927 and will soon be returning there to be reunited with his brother, Jerold, and his parents, Harold and Grace who preceded him.
Garth’s family would like to thank all of the incredible caregivers at Henderson Health and Rehab, Heart to Heart Hospice and Azalea Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.