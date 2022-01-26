Garry Lee Whitaker was a very special man to say the least. He was the middle brother of our family of six siblings.
He graduated from Henderson I.S.D in 1985 where he proudly tipped his cap to his graduating class as he accepted his diploma. We would like to thank Toni Session who was his foster care giver for about 20 years. She stepped in when our parents needed help. She is the reason he was healthy & happy for a long time. We would like to also mention Custom Care, Brennan & Friends for giving him a place to thrive while living his best life. Garry loved music, making his shoes strings dance, and his family & friends. He looked forward to the Special Olympics, Halloween & any other holiday where he would get to eat, his favorite being Mexican food. We are comforted knowing he is with mom & dad once again.
Preceding him in death are our parents, Richard & Jearldean Whitaker.
Survivors are Kathy Allen, Deania Huff, Rebecca Whitaker, Randy Whitaker & Bryant Whitaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.