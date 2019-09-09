Graveside services for Mr. Garland Adair Adams, 83, of Mount Enterprise, were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Camp Ground Cemetery, Mount Enterprise. Burial followed under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Public viewing for Mr. Adams were from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Adams passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Henderson Health and Rehabilitation Center, Henderson.
