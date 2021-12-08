Funeral services for Mrs. Genell Grammer, 86, of Tyler, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Pat Stevens officiating.
Interment will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the funeral home. Mrs. Grammer passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler.
She was born Nov. 3, 1935 in the Crims Chapel community to the late Carl Willis and Ollie Joe (Pool) Standard.
She had worked as a cashier at the old retail store in Henderson, M.E. Moses. Genell was also a past president for the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary in Henderson for many years.
She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Crims Chapel, and had recently attended Bar None Cowboy Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Earnest Grammer; sisters, Charline Standard and Carolyn Ann Cook Standard, and sister-in-law, Shari Mims Standard.
Survivors include son, Roy Grammer and wife Bokhee of Tyler, and daughter, Jayne Grammer Graham of Minden; four grandchildren, Kory Dean Grammer and wife Kimber, Shilla Genell Taylor and husband Jonathan, Eugene Pete Grammer and wife Misti, and Jason Graham and wife Shannon; 10 great-grandchildren, Naomi and Sadie Grammer, Adelynn and Alaina Taylor, Gracie Grammer, Abi Grammer, Gabby Salas, Meghan Graham, Alisa Graham, and D.J. Yoder; three great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey Yoder, Hayden Yoder, and Jacob Yoder; sister, Mary Jo Green Standard of Marshall; and brothers, Eugene Carl Standard and wife Pekida Green of Longview, and Amos Gaines Standard of Henderson.
Pallbearers are Kory Grammer, Eugene Grammer, Darren Grammer, Jason Graham, Clay Standard, Shannon Standard, Scott Standard, Carl Standard, and Marcus Mitchell.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
