Funeral Services for Mrs. Freddie Lee Frances McCoy- Burnett will be private.
Mrs. Freddie Lee Frances McCoy- Burnett (Shang) was born to the parentage of Acy & Corine McCoy on March 29th, 1927 in Henderson, Texas.
During Mrs. Burnett’s early life she attended Tatum Public School upon graduating she then attended Jarvis Christian College. Later Mrs. Burnett meet the love of her life Thelma Burnett and to this union thirteen children were born. Freddie Lee worked for Leisure Lodge Nursing Home in Henderson, Tx as well as Henderson Independent School District. Upon retiring Mrs. Burnett started enjoying doing her hobbies that she loved to do which are quilting and canning along with caring for her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Freddie expressed a great deal of love not only to her family but to others as well therefore she was known as Momma Dear.
Mrs. Freddie Lee Frances McCoy- Burnett was preceded in death by her parents Acy & Corine McCoy, Late husband: Thelma Burnett, Siblings: Aubry McCoy, Elton McCoy, Ruby Bush, LD McCoy Children: Baby Girl Burnett, Windfort Burnett, & Jeannette Mims.
Mrs. Burnett is survived by her sister Ola & Willie Garrett of Garland, Tx Sister In Law Jean of Fort Worth, Tx her children: Dwayne & (Ardale )Burnett of Rowlett, TX, Marie & late( Larry) Anderson of Henderson, TX, LaJoyce & late (Bardel) Anderson of Henderson Tx, Fredrick & Mia Burnett of Monroe La, Velverlyn Simon of South Carolina, Grace & Paul Joseph of Richardson, TX, Hattie Gatson of Marshall, TX, Paul Burnett of Boston, Ma, Frances Parker of Longview, Tx, & Renea Burnett of Longview, TX along with twenty-one Grandchildren, thirty three- Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandchild followed by a host of special nieces and nephews.
