Fred McRae Roberson Jr., who most called Trey, passed away July 6, 2020, after a 10-year battle with cancer.
Trey was born May 27, 1961, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jo Ellen Talley Roberson and Fred Roberson. He spent his formative years alongside a close group of friends in Linden, Texas before enrolling at East Texas Baptist College in the fall of 1979. It was at ETBC that he met his wife of 35 years, Karen Roberson. Trey and Karen spent their entire marriage in ministry at Baptist churches across Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Trey loved God’s Word and His church, and Trey dedicated his life to sharing the love of Christ.
Trey was a son, brother, husband, pastor, and friend, but if his epitaph could read just one thing, it would be “he was an incredible dad.” He actively lived out his promise to love his children more today than he did the day before, and there was nothing he cherished more than being called “Dad” by Emily and Evan.
During his 20-year season in Tatum, he was a devoted member of the Tatum community. He found immense joy in being the football team’s filmer, the shot clock keeper for Holiday Hoops, a pie taster during the Pecan Festival, and a friend to everyone he encountered. He fervently prayed over his beloved community and faithfully shepherded his church flock even when his body tried to hinder him.
The Roberson family is grateful for the prayers and support that their extended community has expressed and given during Trey’s fight with cancer.
His life will be celebrated on Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Tatum with visitation to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please show your love for Trey and his family by making financial contributions to First Baptist Church Tatum.
Trey is survived by his wife Karen Roberson; children Emily and Evan Roberson; father Fred Roberson; siblings Mary and Scott Roberson and special sister Alean Vaughan Boyd; cousins and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Jo Ellen Talley; and grandparents Ralph and Tiny Talley and Fred and Mary Jane Roberson.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
