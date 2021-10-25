Frank Edward Bain, Jr. was born July 19,1943, in Henderson, Texas to Frank Edward and Anna Jane Rogers Bain.
Frank spent his childhood in Waco, returning to Henderson in 1957 and graduating from Henderson High School. Upon his graduation from Baylor University in 1965, he moved to Houston. In 1974 he opened Wallcoverings International which he operated until his retirement in 2014.
He was devoted to his family, a committed mentor to a student in Spring Branch and lived out his faith through his generosity and actions. Frank was an avid golfer and later in life, when he couldn’t walk the course anymore, he rekindled his love of fishing!
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Lynda Alsop Bain of Houston and their three children and their spouses Lacy and Lucas Hilbrich of Lago Vista, Tx; Elizabeth and Charles (Chad) Goodman IV of Houston and Robert (Bo) and Mandy Bain of Dallas Tx. He was adored by his six grandchildren Anna Jane Hilbrich, Alexandria Lynn (Ally) Hilbrich, Charles Mason (Charlie) Goodman V, Abigail Elizabeth (Abby) Bain, Emerson Grace Goodman and Hunter Allen Bain.
Also survived by his two sisters Evelyn Bain Craig and Sarah Bain Roper, of Henderson, Tx.
A memorial service celebrating Franks life will be held Monday September 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church 12955 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77079 with reception to follow in Wesley Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Frank Bain Memorial Scholarship can be made through the Spring Branch Education Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.