Landrum

Funeral services for Mr. Frank ‘Buddy’ Landrum, RM ((SS)Submarine Service), USN, Ret. Chief, 84, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment with military honors will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 16, at the funeral home.