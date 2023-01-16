Funeral services for Mr. Frank ‘Buddy’ Landrum, RM ((SS)Submarine Service), USN, Ret. Chief, 84, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment with military honors will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 16, at the funeral home.
Mr. Landrum passed from this life on January 12, 2023, at a local assisted living facility. He was born December 31, 1938, in Jonesboro, Arkansas and has lived in Rusk County since 1978. Mr. Landrum dedicated 21 years of his life in honorable service to the United States Military, 5 years with the U.S. Air Force and 16 years with the U.S. Navy from which he retired. During this time, Mr. Landrum served overseas in Vietnam. He also enjoyed working with the Sea Cadets. When he was stationed in Rome, he enjoyed square dancing. He would go on to become an electrician for Texas Utilities until his second retirement in the early ‘90s. Frank was a man of many talents and interests. He would also earn credentials as a paramedic and worked with EMS for over 20 years including a stint on an off shore oil rig as a paramedic. He would also work for Bradshaw State Jail as medical personnel and worked as a jailer for Gregg County Jail. Frank later sold life insurance, and in his spare time he enjoyed tinkering with computers. Mr. Landrum was a member of Carlisle Baptist Church and formerly attended Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father Milton Landrum, mother Vivian Finchum, wife of 42 and a half years Glenda Landrum, son Tony Landrum, and brother Sonny Landrum.
Survivors include his children, Angelenna Ratzlaff of Gilmer, Ricky Landrum and wife Denise of Carthage, and Renea Davidson and husband David of Beckville; siblings, Kathleen McCauley of North Carolina, Sidney Landrum and wife Dorothy of Granbury, and Patricia Smyth and husband Roy of Mt. Pleasant; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul Martin, Brian Martin, James Aycock, Michael Childs, Vance Aycock, and Bruce Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile at 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453, and/or the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
