Frank Allen Jones, 85, of Joinerville, Texas, completed his journey home on June 04, 2020.
He was born to parents T.C. and Lela Jones, on December 08, 1934 in Henderson, TX. He grew up in Joinerville TX in the Oil Boom Era and graduated from Gaston High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a Flight Navigator during the Korean War from 1955-1964.
He attended East Texas Baptist Institute and became an Ordained Minister in 1954. In addition to his Ministry he was a long-haul Truck Driver which allowed him to travel the United States. Traveling allowed his love for people and talking to share this Faith and Love for God with many. Upon his retirement from trucking, Frank began a prison ministry which led him to the organization of Open Door Baptist Church in Henderson,TX where he led the ministry there for about 5 years. Then he was called by Second Baptist Church of Henderson Texas to be their Senior Pastor. He served in that capacity for 19 years before retiring.
Frank was a Husband, Father and Friend. He enjoyed Sharing the word of God, time with his children, visiting with friends over a cup of coffee and riding his motorcycle. If you ever sat with him for any time, you would hear him say, “Hey, did you hear the one about?” And he would then finish with a joke that would make him laugh more than you. He may have entered a room without knowing anyone in it, but he never left without having made a new friend. He loved people and “never met a stranger.”
Frank is survived by his wife Frances Jones; brother, John Thomas & Sadie Jones of Diboll, Tx; son, Andy & Susan Jones of New London; daughters, Denise Jones of Joinerville, Tx, Lisa Jones of Kilgore, Tx and Wendy Gail & Roy Sikes of Gilmer Texas; stepchildren Kenneth Martin and wife Theresa of Bremond, Tx, Charlie Martin and wife Susan of Thornton, Tx, Shelia and husband David Winn of Groesbeck, Tx, and David Martin and wife Michele of Bremond, Tx; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, TC and Lela Jones and daughter Sharon Elaine Britt.
Honorary Pall Bearers are Troy Lincecum, David McFarland, Roy Sikes, Kenneth Martin, Charlie Martin and David Martin.
His nephew, Robert (Milo) Jones will officiate the ceremony.
A Memorial service celebrating the life of Frank Allen Jones with be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at Second Baptist Church located at 529 W Main, Henderson, TX. A reception to follow.
