Frances McNair Payne, 86, of Garrison, Texas peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on March 18, 2022, with her loving husband Jimmy Payne and close family friends by her side. Frances was born October 4, 1935, in the Arlam Community near Garrison, Texas. Her parents were Edith (King) and John McNair. She was preceded in death by her son Phillip Craig Payne, her parents, and her twin brother John Franklin McNair.
France’s life was filled with joyful experiences that she shared with her many family members and friends. Those experiences will forever be a part of the memories of those who knew and loved her. Although her talents and accomplishments are far to expansive to address here, there are three facets of her life that she held dear to her heart: Her family and friends, her beloved Methodist Church and her career in public school education.
Frances was a 1954 graduate of Garrison High School and a graduate of Lon Morris College and Stephen F. Austin State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Master of Education Degree. In 1957 she began a 39-year career in Public School Education. The first ten-years of her career were spent in Henderson, Texas, where she distinguished herself as a music and classroom teacher. She finished her career in Harlingen, Texas, with 29-years of service as a teacher and principal of elementary students in grades K-4.
Frances’s teaching career encompassed much more than on-campus, classroom activities. She enriched her students’ learning experiences with all sorts of field trips, civic programs, and community events. As a Harlingen ISD Principal, she orchestrated an annual, all-paid trip to Astroworld for her entire fourth grade class of students. On those trips, students experienced a plane ride, a night in a fun hotel, and many educational events that Astroworld had to offer. She loved her students and staff. Not only was she their teacher, she was also their friend and protector.
The Methodist Church has always been a guiding light in the life of Frances Payne. Whether in Garrison, Henderson, or Harlingen she immediately affiliated herself with The Methodist Church. She served as organist/pianist wherever she lived. While in Harlingen she held the position of Church Council Chairman, leading that group through the building program of a large Christian Life Center. Upon retirement in 1995, she and Jimmy moved back to the home of their youth. They built a house in the Arlam Community right next door to Frances’ mother, which is where Frances grew up. They were finally home after long careers with the Railroad and Public Education. Now they were ready to go to work for their beloved Garrison First United Methodist!
Frances and Jimmy were always a team. He served Garrison FUMC as church trustee and general handyman doing everything from plumbing, to electrical, to roofing, to construction to carrying off the garbage. She basically handled everything else! Everything included church council member, chairman of the PAM committee, pianist/organist, choir director, organizer of every luncheon, every fundraiser, every special event including all Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, Patriotic, Funeral, and special tribute events. As PAM chairman, she worked as hard or harder than any of her committee members. In turn, the committee members were always honored to be part of a winning team. She loved them, and they loved her, and they were her friends.
Probably, Frances would say that her most precious life accomplishment was the relationship she had with her many family members and friends. She made friends wherever she lived. Her friends weren’t casual. They were permanent. She cultivated them. She kept in touch. She sent cards on special occasions and always on birthdays. She called and visited. She was attentive and understanding to the needs of her friends, always with a kind word and a genuine offer of help. Friendship has followed her wherever she went. Her retirement years have been spent in Garrison, but time and place and distance have not kept her friends away. These last years she has enjoyed the pleasure of many visits from her Henderson, Harlingen, and Garrison friends. She was a good friend and she knew the value of a good friend which is certainly evident to all who knew and loved her.
Frances is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and extended family.
Funeral services for Mrs. Payne were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Garrison with Rev. Rick Anderson officiating. Interment followed at Caledonia Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family received friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, at the church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Selph, Bruce Selph, Jerry Selph, Scott Boles, Bill Spivey, Reid Spivey, Joey Willadsen, Don Davis, church friends, and the PAM Committee Members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Garrison at P.O. Box 327, Garrison, TX 75946, and/or Caledonia Cemetery at P.O. Box 535, Garrison, TX 75946.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
