Graveside services for Mrs. Frances Jeanette Roper Taylor, 85, of Henderson, was held at 3 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Hopewell Cemetery with Rev. Frank Lane officiating. Interment did follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Taylor passed from this life on September 20, 2021.
She was born August 24, 1936, in Bullard, Texas, to the late Johnnie and Vera (Cawthon) Roper. Mrs. Taylor graduated from Bullard High School in 1952 and loved her classmates there.
She married Albert M. Taylor on August 15, 1958. Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker and dearly loved her family and was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. Taylor; brother, Fred Roper; and son-in-law, Paul Duncan.
Survivors include her children, Susan Duncan of Henderson, Johnny Taylor and wife Marian of Henderson, and Thomas Taylor of Mineola; brothers, Rodney Roper and wife Glenda of Tyler, and Jimmy Roper and wife Eileen of Lewisville; grandchildren, Lindi Duncan, Dillon Duncan, Jessica Martin, Ethan Taylor, Brody Taylor, and Tanner Taylor; great-grandchildren, Sonora Martin and Grady Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dillon Duncan, Ethan Taylor, Brody Taylor, Tanner Taylor, Grady Martin, Jon David Roper, Todd Roper, Dane Roper, and Jason Roper.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.