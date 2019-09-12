Celebration of Life services for Frances Hinsley Gibson will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Henderson with Dr. David Higgs and Rev. Bill Kuykendall officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept., 11, 2019, one hour prior to the Celebration of Life service, at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends after the service at First Baptist Church in Henderson.
Frances went home to her Lord and Savior on Sept. 8, 2019. Frances Lorene Hinsley was born Oct. 24, 1924 in McKinney and moved to Henderson in 1930 with her family after the discovery of oil in Rusk County.
Frances attended Henderson schools graduating in 1941. She attended McNee School of Business and later became church secretary at First Baptist Church where she has been a member for 80 years.
In 1945, she married William Earl Gibson. She then became the Society Editor of the Henderson Daily News and later became a contributing writer for the newspaper.
In 1968, Frances joined her husband in opening Earl’s Men’s Shop in downtown and worked in the store until her retirement.
Proceeding her in death was her husband Earl Gibson; parents E.H. and Creola Hinsley; sister and brother-in-law Nerma Lee and Dr. Heartsill Wilson; James Hinsley; and Melvin Hinsley.
Frances is survived by her two sons, William Mark Gibson and wife Nancy and Scott Hinsley Gibson; also granddaughter, Megan Gibson Bateman and husband Conor of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Sloane and Brooks Bateman; two sister-in-laws Bobbie Hinsley of Nashville, Tenn. and Belle Hinsley of Whitehouse; two nephews, William Brown and wife Sharon of Henderson and Larry Hinsley and wife Carol of Nashville, Tenn.; and a niece Sandy Distel and husband Frank of Michigan.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Paul Patrick, Cliff Hurt, Tommy Strong, Pete Reese, Joel Hale, Dan Parrish, Chase Sharp, John Foster and Bobby Tuttle.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale Assisted Living Staff, Assist Care, and Hospice of East Texas for the extraordinary care given their mother over the last years.
If desired memorials may be given to the Children’s Building Fund at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main St., Henderson, Texas 75654, or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.