Funeral services for Mrs. Fonta B. “Tonti” Conway, 90, of Henderson, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Michelle Goff and Jimmy Chapman officiating. Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 31, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Conway passed from this life on May 29, 2021, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. She was born April 18, 1931, in Brinkley, Arkansas to the late Roger and Mollie (Hopson) Brittenum. She attended Brinkley schools, graduating from Brinkley High School, and went on to Arkansas State Teacher’s College, now the University of Central Arkansas, to receive her Bachelor’s degree. Fonta later received her Master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. In December of 1957, she moved to Henderson and has called it home ever since.
Mrs. Conway served as the County Coordinator and Home Demonstration Agent for Rusk County. Upon her retirement in 1996, she went to work for Donovan’s and worked there for another 15 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, the American Home Economics Association, and the Rusk County Chamber of Commerce where she was a Silver Star. She also volunteered with the Rusk County Youth Project Show for 40 years. Mrs. Conway was involved with the Rusk County Children’s Advocacy Center and served on the Rusk County Children’s Welfare Board. She was also an active and long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laborn Conway; and brothers and sisters, Billy Brittenum, Augusta Greene, Roger Brittenum, John Greenlee Brittenum, Dee Brittenum, and Mollie Hopson Duncan.
Survivors include her children, Dee Lee Conway Smith of Henderson, and Burr Conway and wife Teresa of Henderson; grandson, Cody Conway and his girlfriend Hannah Fudge; her beloved dog, Ginger; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, other family and many, many friends.
Pallbearers will be Cody Conway, Mark Perry, Hunter Perry, Greg Gibson, Donovan Dickeson, and John Bruce Hillin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 773, Henderson, TX 75653.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
