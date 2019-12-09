Funeral services for Mr. Floyd Stewart, 86, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Stewart passed from this life on December 5, 2019, at UT Health East Texas in Tyler. He was born November 1, 1933, in Kaufman to the late Earl and Sarah (Deboard) Stewart. Mr. Stewart served his country in the United States Air Force and later worked in air conditioning repair for TDI. He attended Green Acres Baptist Church. Floyd had a very close walk with God and spent many hours in Bible study every day. He loved his family and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and friends. He loved to play 42, hunt, and fish. He was a very talented handyman and always willing to do anything and everything for anyone. Floyd also loved to watch Western shows and movies on television.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Sarah Stewart; brothers, Junior Stewart, Loyset Stewart; and sister, Edda Mae Moore.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Edith Stewart of Henderson; son, Larry Stewart; step-sons, Donny Kelsey and wife Sandra, Bill Kelsey and wife Lorie; daughters, Becky Gerlemas, Lou Ann Mates; brother, Roy Stewart; and sisters, Pill Davis, Rosea Lee Kuykendall, Leatries Auldridge; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, Ivy Kate, Kadence, and Macen.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
