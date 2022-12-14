Floyd Elvin Ralston, 79, made heaven his home on December 9,2022, at UT Health Tyler, Tx.
He was born on November 9,1943, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Archie & Mable Ralston.
Floyd’s education level was cut short for him to work and support his family, he worked on his family farm when his Dad passed away. He later moved to Texas where he opened his own body shop, Floyd’s Used Cars.
Floyd was a strong, hard working man who loved and adored his family.
He was a man of faith and would help anyone no matter who they were, he had a heart bigger than life itself. He always had a smile on his face.
Those left to cherish his precious memories are his wife Joyce Marie Ralston of Henderson, Texas, daughters Peggy Sue Ralston of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Rose Lynn Ralston of Cave Springs, Arkansas, Laura Arlene Ralston of Overton, Texas, Lori Michelle Wiles of Henderson, Texas, and Pamela Ralston-Sandoval and husband Hector of Henderson, Texas, and daughter-in-law Nita Ralston of Henderson,Texas; son Jarrell Jones and wife Tabby of Henderson, Texas; brother Bobby Dean Ralston and wife Alice of Arkansas, and sister Dollie Mae Ralston of Arkansas.
He has 52 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Floyd was proceeded in death by his parents Archie and Mabel Ralston, brothers Lane Ralston, James Ralston, Billy Joe Ralston, Ed Ralston and Walter Ralston, sisters Rachel, Della, Dolly Ralston, Shirley Ralston of Springdale, Arkansas, Anna Marie Ralston of Springdale, Arkansas and son Vernon Archie Ralston of Henderson, and Floyd Vernon Archie of Henderson,Texas.
Services for Floyd Ralston will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 12 p.m. with the burial to follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Henderson.
A visitation will be held the night before at the funeral home between 6 and 8 p.m.
