Funeral services for Mrs. Flora Bonilla, 80, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Father Jay Lucas officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with Rosary from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bonilla passed away February 19, 2023, in Henderson. She was born June 18, 1942 in Wharton, Tx, to the late Antonio and Eva Rodriguez. Flora labored as a homemaker for her loving family, who will miss her deeply.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Bonilla; her siblings, Mike Rodriguez, Sr., Antonio Rodriguez, Jr., Fred Rodriguez, Tulles Cuellar, Maria Mendoza, and Zulema Mancias; her grandson Raymond Samuel Goff, and granddaughter Ashley Nicole Salazar.
Survivors include her children, Edward and Mary Salazar of Tyler, Diana and Rudy Villagomez of Florida, Susanne and Jose Lopez of Florida, Donna Bernal and Luciano Becerril of Henderson, and son-in-law Vicente Bernal of Henderson, David and Jerriann Salazar of Kilgore, and Fred Salazar of Longview; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Amanda Sergio-Smith, Alejandro Bernal, David Salazar, Vicente Bernal, Jr., Marcos Bernal, Triston Salazar, Jaden Salazar, and Christian Skye Bernal.
