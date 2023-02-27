Bonilla

Funeral services for Mrs. Flora Bonilla, 80, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Father Jay Lucas officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with Rosary from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

