El Sr. Fidel Guevara nació el 01 de Enero de 1953 en El Salvador.
Él pasó la mayor parte de su vida adulta en Henderson. Trabajó en Sadlers Barbacoa para más de 20 años.
Fue un gran amigo y un cariñoso abuelo y un buen padre para sus hijos. “Papa” era conocido por su canto ruidoso y su espíritu optimista.
Fue precedido en la muerte de su madre Isabel Guevara y hermano, Raúl Guevara, de Henderson. El Sr. Guevara le sobreviven sus hijos Yovania Guevara y Orlando Guevara.
Él fue apreciado por sus nietos con una gran cantidad de sobrinas, sobrinos, familiares y amigos.
Mr. Fidel Guevara was born on Jan. 1, 1953 in El Salvador. He spent most of his adult life in Henderson. He worked at Sadlers Barbecue for over 20 years.
He was a great friend and an affectionate grandfather and a good father for his children. “Papa” was known for his loud singing and optimistic spirit.
He was preceded in the death of his mother Isabel Guevara and brother, Raúl Guevara, of Henderson.
Mr. Guevara is survived by his children Yovania Guevara and Orlando Guevara. He was appreciated by his grandchildren with a large number of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, burial followed at Lakewood Memorial Park.
A memorial guestbook may signed @www.raderfh.com,
