Mr. Felton Oneal Blaylock passed from this life on August 14, 2020.
Mr. Blaylock was born in Tyler, Texas on October 22, 1949, to the parentage of the late Johnny Square Blaylock and Ada Jackson-Blaylock.
Growing up, Felton was the baby boy out of 10 siblings, his dream as a little boy was driving eighteen wheeler trucks, and eventually he owned his own eighteen wheeler truck.
From a very early age, he was musically inclined. He and his 3 belated brothers formed a band of their own and played by ear most musical instruments. His favored instrument was the guitar.
He formed bands, traveled, performed, and sang in many places in and out of town. He really did like singing and playing the Blues. He has performed with parties in Little Milton, and B.B. King bands, and other great artists.
Felton was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Square Blaylock and Ada Jackson-Blaylock; sisters and brothers, Roosevelt Blaylock, Marvin Joe Blaylock, Farris Blaylock-Dewberry, Anne Faye Blaylock-McGee, Issac Blaylock, Bernelious Blaylock, Mary Janie Johnigan, and James Blaylock.
Felton leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Ruby Blaylock, Henderson, Texas; daughters, Regina Gail Blaylock, Felicia Ann Blaylock; son, Ricky D. Blaylock, sisters; Johnnye Blaylock-Green, Redlands, CA; Myra Hanfgarn, San Diego, CA; Julia Ann Blaylock, Lindale, TX, and Peggy Ann Blaylock, Jacksonville, TX; Grandchildren, Deonte’Vian Clayton (Markida) Henderson, TX and 10 other grandchildren & great-grandchild, Legend Clayton, Henderson, TX.
A memorial service was held on August 19, 2020 at City of David Church in Henderson, TX at 11 a.m.
