Mrs. Eva Jean Bell, 86, of Henderson, passed from this life on May 20, 2020, at Longview Regional Medical Center. She was born October 1, 1933, in Limestone County to the late James and Maurine (Foley) Smylie. Mrs. Bell was a bookkeeper for Wade Building Supply, and also Pepper Tree, and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman C. Bell Sr.; and brothers, Buddy, James, and Father Benjamin Smylie.
Survivors include sons, Herman Bell and wife Susan of Hallsville, Chris Bell and wife Lorrie of Huntsville, David Bell of Houston, and Michael Bell of Henderson; daughter, Debra Vandeventer and husband Roger of Longview; grandchildren, Larry Bell, Brittany Bell, John Bell, Stephen Bell, Robyn Reeves, Brooke Bell, and Jason Bell; and great-grandchildren, Naomi Bell, Evan Bell, Taylor Bell, Carlee Bell, Emma Bell, Kate Bell, Abbi Reeves, and Matthew Reeves.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held with Rev. Blizzard officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bell’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Son Shine Lighthouse Ministries at P.O. Box 436, New London, Texas 75682.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
